Attention flyers- IndiGo issues travel advisory as heavy rains lash Hyderabad

IndiGo airlines has issued a travel advisory for flyers as heavy rains continue to lash Hyderabad.

The budget carrier advised flyers to allow for extra time for travel, and also keep a tab on the flight status.

"It is pouring steadily across Hyderabad, and several key routes are already being affected. This could mean longer, slower journeys to the airport. If you are travelling today, please check your flight status before you leave and allow for extra travel time," IndiGo posted on X.

Hyderabad rains As relentless rains pounded Hyderabad on Saturday, dramatic visuals from across the city began surfacing online — capturing the havoc left in their wake.

In one video from the city's Chandrayangutta, a car is seen passing just moments before a wall comes crashing down, narrowly passing by. The area had been severely waterlogged following the heavy downpour, turning streets into danger zones in a matter of minutes.

Earlier in the day, the met department in Hyderabad had forecasted thunderstorms in multiple areas of the city, including Beeramguda, RC Puram, Miyapur, Serilingampally, Chandrayanagutta, Hayathnagar, Bandlaguda, Ghatkesar, Balapur, Shamshabad, Rajendranagar, as per local media reports.

IMD's forecast for Hyderabad The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more showers for Telangana, including Hyderabad, over the next two to three days.

Nagaratna, head of the IMD’s Hyderabad centre, told ANI, “In the coming two to three days, many places in the state are expected to receive light to moderate rains.”

The IMD official also stated that yellow alerts have been issued for Telangana, with a possibility of heavy rainfall in several areas during this period.

Speaking about Hyderabad, Nagaratna noted, “Hyderabad is likely to experience increased rainfall activity from today.”

SpiceJet issues travel advisory Apart from Hyderabad, Gujarat's Kandla also experienced heavy showers, prompting aircraft operator SpiceJet to issue a travel advisory for its flyers.

“Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Kandla (IXY), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected,” SpiceJet had posted on X, advising passengers to keep a check on their flight status.