Attention Flyers! IndiGo, Spicejet, Akasa warn of flight delays; IMD issues ‘orange alert’ for heavy rainfall in Mumbai

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory as Mumbai experiences heavy downpour, causing temporary disruptions to several flight schedules. Travellers flying today, 15 July, are advised to anticipate possible delays and allow additional time for their journeys, particularly as road traffic is moving more slowly than usual due to the inclement weather.

IndiGo informed that they are closely monitoring the situation and working to ensure that flights resume normal operations as quickly and safely as possible. Passengers are encouraged to check their flight status on IndiGo’s website or mobile app before heading to the airport.

Spicejet Issues Advisory Airline company Spicejet also issued a travel advisory: “Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”

Akasa Air Issues Travel Advisory Owing to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Akasa Air issued a travel advisory warning: “Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in certain parts of Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, and Goa, we anticipate slow-moving traffic and congestion on roads leading to the airport.”

IMD Issues ‘Orange Alert’ in Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, 15 July, issued an orange alert for Mumbai and Thane while predicting heavy rains. For the past few hours, heavy rainfall has been pouring down in multiple areas of Mumbai city, including Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra. The downpour is expected to continue in BKC, Kurla, Chembur, and Ghatkopar, bringing more rain to these areas.

The IMD said moderate spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane during the next 3-4 hours. Thunder/lightning accompanied by gusty winds is possible in some areas. The IMD has asked people to take precautions while moving out.

Extremely heavy rains have been reported in the Alibaug and Mumbai-Pune stretch for the last few hours. Pune will witness rain until 1 PM.

An orange alert is issued when heavy rainfall is anticipated, typically exceeding 115.6 mm and up to 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period.

