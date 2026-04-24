Attention Flyers: These airlines are cancelling flights, hiking ticket prices as Iran war squeezes jet fuel supply

Flight operations have been facing frequent disruption since the start of the war in West Asia in late February. As the prices of jet fuels nearly double by April with the Strait of Hormuz – critical for transportation of oil – facing a blockade, the situation is set to get worse in the coming months.

Travellers to and from Europe must be prepared to pay higher fares and face sporadic flight cancellations ahead of the peak summer season.

Flight numbers cut down The surge in jet fuel prices coupled with imminent fuel shortage has led at least 20 carriers spanning key regions to cut down flight operations scheduled in May, Associated Press reported citing aviation analytics firm Cirium. On Tuesday, German airline Lufthansa said it would cut 20,000 short-haul flights over the next six months. Other airlines that plan to operate fewer flights include:

Scandinavian Airlines

Delta Air Lines

United Airlines

American Airlines

Air Canada

Emirates

Qatar Airways

Air China

British Airways

KLM

Asiana Airlines

SAS

The Lufthansa Group said that it will either refund affected passengers or book them on alternative flights with one of its other airlines – SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and ITA Airways.

Ticket prices increased While several operators have cut back on the number of flights operated or discontinued flights on short-haul, unprofitable routes, a few have said that they will start charging more per passenger or will put up charges for luggage. As reported by BBC, these include:

Air France-KLM

Indigo

Pakistan International Airlines

Thai Airways

Turkish Airlines-Sun Express

Virgin Atlantic It is important to note here that an airline or tour operator cannot increase ticket prices post-sale unless there is a specific caveat written in their terms and conditions. Airlines are likely to increase future prices, including for baggage or other extras.

In fact, low-cost domestic Spanish airline Volotea has come under fire for saying it will add a surcharge to tickets it has already sold. The move is being challenged by local consumer rights groups, BBC reported.

Why airlines are hiking prices Europe imports roughly 50% of its oil from the Gulf nations; and the war in West Asia has interrupted both production and transportation of fuel. The squeeze in supply has nearly doubled the global price of jet fuel from about $99 per barrel at the end of February to $209 a barrel at the beginning of April.

Airlines are particularly vulnerable to fuel price shocks as jet fuel is one of their largest operating expenses. And though flight operators have not physically run short of jet fuel yet, there have been warnings of potential shortages if the conflict continues.

On 16 April, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated that Europe had about 6 weeks' worth of jet fuel left and warned that airlines would begin to cut routes without more.