Attention Flyers! We answer 6 key questions from travellers amid India-Pakistan tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan prompted the closure of several airports across Northern and Western India for operational reasons. Considering the prevailing situation, numerous flights were cancelled and rescheduled, disrupting the travel plans of many passengers.

However, with the announcement of a halt in military strikes, airlines are attempting to resume their usual operations. Therefore, many flyers remain unsure about flight schedules and are facing difficulties in making travel plans.

Here we answer six key queries by flyers —

Are airports open today? Yes, all airports across the country are open today, May 13, 2025. On Monday, May 12, 2025, all 32 airports closed during the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan were reopened, according to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the same has been issued. Additionally, all 25 air routes have been reopened. These airports reopened after a temporary closure from May 9 onwards, following several notices to airmen (NOTAMs).

Do we need to reach the airport three hours early? Due to the heightened security measures across several airports, passengers are advised to arrive early to avoid missing flights. Following the reopening of 32 airports, Air India has urged passengers to reach the airport three hours early.

“In line with the orders from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to enhance security measures at airports across the country, customers are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding. Check-in closes 75 minutes before departure,” Air India said.

Is there any directive for international travellers? No specific directive has been issued for international travellers. However, they must expect additional time at security checkpoints, rescheduling, and possible flight delays due to unforeseen circumstances.

What to do if you plan to travel in the next few days? The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), Delhi, which manages the highest passenger traffic in the country, has urged flyers who plan to travel anytime soon to regularly check any updates from their respective airlines. Reach the airport early to avoid delays in security checkpoints and adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

Is my flight cancelled? Today, May 13 2025, Indigo has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot. Meanwhile, Air India has cancelled flights to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot.