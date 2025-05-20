Attention hoteliers! Gurugram Police makes real-time guest reporting mandatory to curb crime; details here

In a move to “prevent crime committed from within hotel premises and identify and monitor suspicious individuals easily”, Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Arora has directed all local police station heads to ensure that hotel owners/operators in Gurugram register their hotels on the Haryana Police website and regularly update guest details.

The police said hotel owners and operators should register on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS), and failing to comply with the order will invite action. Guest information filled in by hotel operators on CCTNS will be shared in real-time with the local police station concerned.

While emphasising that all hotel owners and operators must complete the hotel registration process on the Haryana Police website to ensure that guest details are accessible to law enforcement, the Gurugram Police said, “Police station SHOs have also been instructed to take strict action in accordance with the law against any hotel owner/operator who fails to register or does not submit guest information after registration.”

In a conversation with Livemint.com, Gurugram ASI Sandeep Kumar said, “The order has been sent to hotels in the district and it has been implemented from today.” When asked about the legal action for those not abiding, he added, “There is a provision for FIR which the DC orders accordingly.”

How can hotel owners register on CCTNS? Click on Citizen Services Proceed to Citizen Login Verify their mobile number using an OTP. After verification, select General Services, then click on Validation of Owner of Hotel and Customers Registered, followed by Registration of Hotel. The hotel owner must fill in required details such as name, mobile number, address, and upload an identity document. After submission, the hotel will be registered on CCTNS. It remains uncertain whether other districts of Haryana have to implement the decision.

Cases of hotel-related crimes in Gurugram A 32-year-old tech professional was arrested for allegedly barging into a woman's hotel room in an inebriated state and sexually harassing her in August last year. The woman, employed by a US-based company, had come to Gurugram for a business meeting. The incident occurred around 3:30 am, leading to an FIR being registered at Sector 29 police station, PTI reported.