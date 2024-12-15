Atul Subhash, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture". In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to "settle" the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since his death, the case has sparked a massive outcry for justice on social media. Many called on Accenture to take immediate action and terminate Atul Subhash's wife, Nikita Singhania, from the company, prompting the company to make their social media account private.

Now in a latest update, the company CEO Julie Sweet's account has also been put private. The account mentions, "These posts are protected Only approved followers can see @JulieSweet's posts."

Atul Subhash's tragic death ignited social media outrage to terminate Nikita Singhania

Earlier, many videos on social media showed IT employees protesting outside Accenture and demanded to terminate Nikita from the company.

On December 15, Bengaluru techie's wife Nikita along with her mother Visha and brother Anurag, were arrested in an abetment to suicide case following Atul Subhash's tragic death.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Haryana's Gurugram and her mother Visha and brother Anurag were arrested from Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. A police officer said that the accused were produced before court and were sent to judicial custody. Atul Subhash married Nikita in 2019 after finding her on a matchmaking website. The couple had a son the next year.

Earlier, the father of Bengaluru techie said his son had been "broken from inside" after multiple cases were filed against him and his family by his wife. "My son used to say that there is a lot of corruption but he will fight as he is on the path of truth...He was broken from inside, though he didn't tell anyone anything," Subhash's father Pawan Kumar told ANI.