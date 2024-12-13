Bengaluru Police have pasted a notice at the residence of Atul Subhash's wife, instructing her to appear before investigators within three days to help clarify the facts related to his suicide.

The Bengaluru Police on December 13 pasted a notice outside the residence of Nikita Singhania, Atul Subhash's wife, in Jaunpur.

The Bengaluru techie died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note. The 34-year-old techie also left a 90-minute video on Rumble before ending his life.

Reportedly, Atul Subhash's in-laws are on the run and have left their Jaunpur residence. This development came a day after the accused family threatened reporters over their coverage of Atul Subhash's suicide.

A video by news agency ANI showed the police pasting the notice outside the Nikita Singhania.

The notice read, “There are reasonable grounds to interrogate you to ascertain the facts and circumstances. You are directed to appear before the investigating officer at Bengaluru within 3 days."

Atul, in his suicide note, accused his wife and her relatives of harassment. He also alleged that a judge had demanded ₹5 lakh to "settle" the case.

Nikita’s family members on Atul Subhash's death Nikita’s family members said they regret Atul’s death but are not guilty of what happened, according to a report by CNN-News18.

“We are not guilty of what happened. We will come out with all the proof soon. We have done nothing wrong. We regret Atul’s death," CNN-News18 quoted the family of Nikita Singhania as saying.

SC's 8-point alimony criteria Amid outrage over Atul's suicide incident, on December 11, the Supreme Court of India warned about the misuse of cruelty law in marital dispute cases lodged by women against their husbands. According to media reports, the Supreme Court noted in a different case that the cruelty law cannot be misused as a "personal tool to unleash vendetta."