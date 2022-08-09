AU Small Finance Bank raises ₹2,000cr via QIP issue3 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 11:22 PM IST
According to a regulatory filing, AU Small Finance Bank has raised about ₹2,000 crore from qualified institutional investors, falling short of its goal of up to ₹2,500 crore. Among those that participated in the qualified institutional placement (QIP) were DSP, the Singaporean government, Goldman Sachs, and ICICI Prudential Life. The bank reported that on Tuesday, its capital raising committee authorised the distribution of 3,44,82,758 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who qualified at an issue price of ₹580 per share.