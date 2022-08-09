AU Small Finance Bank raises 2,000cr via QIP issue

Today on August 9, 2022, the lender also said in a regulatory filing that “We wish to inform that the Capital Raising Committee today, i.e. August 9, 2022, has approved allotment of 3,44,82,758 (Three Crores Forty-Four Lakh Eighty-Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Fifty Eight) Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs.580 per Equity Share, i.e. at a premium of Rs. 570 per Equity Share which includes a discount of Rs. 1.83% (i.e. Rs. 10.84 per Equity Share) to the floor price of Rs. 590.84 per Equity Share aggregating to Rs. 19,99,99,99,640 (Rupees One Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Nine Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Ninety Nine Thousand Six Hundred and Forty Only), pursuant to the Issue. The Issue opened on August 03, 2022 and closed on August 08, 2022 and the same was intimated to you through our letters dated August 03, 2022 and August 08, 2022, respectively. Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased to Rs. 664,66,92,240 consisting of 66,46,69,224 Equity Shares."