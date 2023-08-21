2 min read

Bank of Baroda withdraws auction notice for Sunny Deol's property due to technical reasons.

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) earlier issued a notice to auction actor Sunny Deol's property in Juhu, valued at ₹51.43 crore, in an attempt to recover ₹56 crore. However, later on Sunday, the bank cited technical reasons to withdraw the auction notice. Also read: BoB to auction Sunny Deol’s Juhu property to recover ₹56 cr On Twitter, numerous users crafted memes prior to the ewithdrawal of the notice that humorously parody the incident, while others have voiced their disapproval of such conduct with Sunny Deol. Certain individuals have even raised concerns about the appropriateness of such behaviour for a Member of Parliament bringing attention to the affidavit filed while declaring assets for Lok Sabha elections in 2019. One of the user tweeted that BoB has withdrawn the notice calling it internal error with the system while he believes it to be peer pressure from higher authorities. Following the withdrawal of the auction notice, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raised questions about the sudden repeal by Bank of Baroda. In a tweet, he noted the rapid turnaround, stating that less than 24 hours after the nation learned about the e-auction of BJP MP Sunny Deol's Juhu residence, the bank had withdrawn the notice due to 'technical reasons.' He expressed curiosity about what led to these 'technical reasons.'

Here are some diverse reactions it drew from netizens, while some were hilarious involving memes and jokes others were critical about the timing of the notice that came after Sunny Deol's recent movie, Gadar 2, enjoyed success.

Devender Yadav, the State Joint Secretary & Spokesperson for AAP Rajasthan, tweeted in Hindi, "It seems that the anchors of Aaj Tak haven't received their salaries on time; they are asking questions to BJP folks..."