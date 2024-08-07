‘Aur kitna mental torture’: Netizens fume over revised NEET PG 2024 exam centres

The NBEMS reportedly reassigned examination centres on August 4, citing the assignment of new centres and the implementation of two shifts as measures for student safety. Candidates expressed dissatisfaction with the reassigned cities, which are further away than their preferred locations.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) reassigned exam centres on August 4, citing the addition of new centres and the implementation of a two-shift system as measures to ensure student safety. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The exam is scheduled to be held on Sunday (August 11) and the admit cards will be released today, as per media reports. Some candidates complained about not receiving any mail at all over the exam centre allotment. In contrast, others expressed displeasure with the reassigned cities that are located at far off places than the ones marked as preference. The inclement weather conditions across India amid the monsoon season add to the plight of candidates.

The flood-like situation in Maharashtra's Pune and Nashik, Odisha's Boudh, Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Pali and Jodhpur, Kerala's Wayanad, Jharkhand's Garhwa, Bihar's Rohtas, and other cities and states adds to the woes of NEET PG aspirants. The candidates are desperate and anxious about the challenges that lie ahead to reach the test cities, given the rampant flight and train cancellations due to weather conditions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEET PG 2024 candidates have been reassigned to exam centres. Students, doctors' associations, and MPs have urged the Union Health Minister JP Nadda to re-evaluate the test centres assigned to candidates.

NBEMS Chief Abhijat Sheth said, “After students raised their displeasure with exam city allotment, we decided to add more exam centres, and thus some students may have received revised city slips," reported IndianExpress.

He further noted that private exam centres have been removed from the list to ensure safety, and as a result, some students may have to travel a bit far for their exam centres. He added, "Not every student can have a venue very close by, because even if we allot them a centre in the same state, students may have to travel 100-150 km. We have tried our best to shorten their distance," reported the Indian Express. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Netizens strongly reacted to this issue with complaints and criticism of the examination board. A user in a post on social media platform X stated, “This year's neet pg has created a mock of students! Firstly thrice it got postponed, then new pattern of exam, then two shifts division and now for the comfort of students centre's have been allotted hundreds to thousands kilometres away!! Such a shame"

Another user commented, "What is this? We don't want postponement on the day of exam now. If you want to take action, take a timely action."

A third user remarked, “Majority of NEET PG candidates are still suffering even after the centre reallocation, which has only worsened the situation. The threat of floods which will lead to cancellation of various flights and trains would impose another challenge for them. Exam in 2 shifts and the new “normalisation" will only invite further chaos." A fourth user wrote, “Agar centre Delhi choose kiya h to Lucknow kaise de rahe hain?? Aur kitna mental torture kroge." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A senior doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS New Delhi) appealed to the newly elected Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, JP Nadda, to reevaluate the NEET PG exam centre allocations. In a post on X, he said, "Assign centres within reasonable distances from students’ home states and provide clear, timely information."