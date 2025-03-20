The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condemned the recent violence in Nagpur, saying any form of violence is detrimental to society's well-being. The Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), described the 17th-century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb as "irrelevant."

"Any type of violence is not good for the health of the society and I think police have taken cognizance of it and so they will get into the details," said RSS chief spokesperson Sunil Ambekar during a press meet in Bengaluru, Karnataka ahead of on the outfit's three-day national meet.

Ambekar was responding to a question on the outfit's stance on the unrest. The meet of Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) is scheduled for March 21-23.

Asked whether Aurangzeb's tomb should be relocated and if the Mughal ruler is relevant today, Ambekar replied, " No, it's not relevant."

Violence erupted in central Nagpur on Monday, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the sacred text of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body demanding the removal of 17th century Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

According to police, 12 policemen, including 3 DCPs, were injured in the violence. About 50 people have been arrested in connection with the stone pelting and arson so far.

CM sparks debate Earlier this month, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis sparked a debate when he said that they he and others believed that Mughal emperor Aurangzeb’s grave should be removed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad. Fadnavis, however, added that the grave is a protected monument under Archeological Survey of India (ASI) and can only be removed after following the law.

On March 18, Fadnavis called the Nagpur violence a "planned incident" and warned that those who attacked police "will not be spared." On March 19, the chief minister said in Maharashtra assembly that the conspirators behind Nagpur violence will be “dug out from their graves”.

"Those who attacked police during the arson in Nagpur will be dug out from their graves. Attacks on police are unpardonable. They will get the strictest punishment. We won't spare them," PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying in his reply to a debate on the budgetary demands of the Home department he heads.

Nearly two days after the violent protests and riots in Maharashtra's Nagpur,eight Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal workers surrendered to police on Wednesday over Aurangzeb tomb protest case, The Indian Express reported.