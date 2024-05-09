Australia Backs $47 Billion Gas Sector’s Role in Transition
Australia is calling for the development of new natural gas resources to ensure it remains affordable and the nation continues as a major exporter, the latest shift by the center-left Labor government toward greater support for the fossil fuel.
