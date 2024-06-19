Australia has 'quietly' expelled four Indian spies. Here is why

In 2021, Mike Burgess, Australia’s intelligence chief, revealed that a 'nest of spies' had been uncovered, without naming India. In response to the activity, Australia discreetly expelled at least four Indian intelligence agents who had been allegedly posing as diplomats.

Australia has quietly expelled four spies, reportedly Indians, for attempting to access sensitive information of the country targeting defence, politicians and airport security protocols, according to national broadcaster ABC.

The report said Australian officials were troubled after discovering the spy activities in 2020. This is around the same time the Canberra and New Delhi outwardly emphasised strong diplomatic and trade relations.

The spies were purportedly trying to gain access to sensitive information on Australia's defence technology and airport security protocols. It has also been reported that former and current politicians of the country were also a target of these spies, along with state police service, and the Indian Australian community.

In 2021, Mike Burgess, Australia’s intelligence chief, revealed that a “nest of spies" had been uncovered, without naming India. In response to the activity, Australia discreetly expelled at least four Indian intelligence agents who had been allegedly posing as diplomats.

Burgess had said that Australia's intelligence services had confronted the foreign spies and had "quietly and professionally" removed them.

"The spies developed targeted relationships with current and former politicians, a foreign embassy and a state police service," he said in March 2021.

The top official said that the spies “monitored their country’s diaspora community" and “tried to obtain classified information about Australia’s trade relationships".

According to the ABC investigation, the expulsion of the suspected spies was hushed to avoid public embarrassment for the Narendra Modi government, which has sought to project India as a major global player.

The nation behind the spy operation was "not from a country in our region", Burgess said at the time, and naming it "would be an unnecessary distraction".

However, Greens Senator David Shoebridge was of opinion that Australia should have publicly condemned India for its espionage activities.

“Not only would’ve it been good to have an honest baseline for our relationship with India, but it would’ve also sent a message to the diaspora communities here that we’ve got your back," Shoebridge had said.

According to India's Ministry of Foreign Affairs quoted by the Washington Post said it made "unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations on a serious matter".

The significant number of expelled operatives could equate India with nations like Russia and China, known for their breaches of international protocols, ABC noted.

