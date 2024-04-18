Australia Still Expects Budget Surplus But Difficulties Rising
A second straight budget surplus in Australia is becoming more difficult but the government is still aiming to announce it later this month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in Washington.
(Bloomberg) -- A second straight budget surplus in Australia is becoming more difficult but the government is still aiming to announce it later this month, Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in Washington.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message