Australia to Spend Billions of Dollars on Shipbuilding to Overhaul Its Navy
SummaryAustralia will spend billions more dollars over the next decade to expand its surface fleet to its largest size since World War II.
SYDNEY—Australia said it would spend billions more dollars over the next decade to expand its surface fleet to its largest size since World War II, the latest move by the U.S. ally to revamp its military amid tensions with China in the Indo-Pacific region.
