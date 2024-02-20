Australia to Spend Billions of Dollars on Shipbuilding to Overhaul Its Navy

The navy plan comes after a wide-ranging review of Australia’s military last year found that Canberra needed to quickly overhaul its armed forces and focus more on capabilities such as long-range missiles. Australian officials had said the previous assumption that Australia would have 10 years to prepare for a conflict was no longer accurate, amid concerns that China could seek to take Taiwan—the self-governing island that Beijing views as its territory—by force in the near future. Advances in technology had also eroded the advantage of Australia’s relatively remote geography, the review said.