Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 15:58:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.15 1.10%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 429.00 0.27%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.90 -1.09%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,477.05 -0.17%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,075.20 1.61%
Business News/ News / Australian Consumer Confidence Slumps as Prices, Rates Take Toll
BackBack

Australian Consumer Confidence Slumps as Prices, Rates Take Toll

Bloomberg

Australia’s consumer confidence declined in April as persistent inflation and interest rates at a 12-year high continued to squeeze households, leaving them gloomy about the economic outlook.

Australian Consumer Confidence Slumps as Prices, Rates Take TollPremium
Australian Consumer Confidence Slumps as Prices, Rates Take Toll

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer confidence declined in April as persistent inflation and interest rates at a 12-year high continued to squeeze households, leaving them gloomy about the economic outlook.

Sentiment dropped 2.4% to 82.4 points, indicating pessimists heavily outweigh optimists as a reading of 100 is the dividing line, a Westpac Banking Corp. survey showed Tuesday. The index has held below 100 for more than two years.

“Outside of the deep recession of the early 1990s, this is easily the second most protracted period of deep consumer pessimism since we began surveying in the mid-1970s, with all other sentiment slumps lasting nine months or less," said Matthew Hassan, a senior economist at Westpac. “Consumer price rises have outstripped wage growth by 6 percentage points over the last three years."

The weakness reflects the Reserve Bank’s inability to rule out further interest rate hikes, suggesting little relief in the offing for consumers. While economists widely expect the central bank will lower rates late this year, a surprisingly resilient labor market and a relentless rise in house prices could delay a rate-cutting cycle.

One cause for optimism ahead is tax cuts that are due to come into effect on July 1. 

Read more: RBA’s Guarded Policy Stance Highlights Sticky Inflation Worries

Westpac highlighted the survey’s bleak assessments of household balance sheets — the “finances vs a year ago" sub-index was just 65.5, suggesting tax relief “can’t come fast enough for consumers."

Confidence in the economic outlook slipped in April, with the “economy, next 5 years" sub-index declining 4.4% to 89.8, shifting back toward the low seen when the RBA raised rates in November, the survey showed. The “economy next 12 months" sub-index declined 2.7% to 82.7 – having fallen 7.1% in two months.

The RBA raised rates by 4.25 percentage points between May 2022 and November last year, its most aggressive tightening cycle in a generation as it tries to rein in an inflation breakout triggered by pandemic-era stimulus.

“The bank’s latest commentary shows it is becoming a little more comfortable that further rate rises will not be required but it is not yet confident enough about the inflation outlook to consider the case for rate cuts," Hassan said. “The March quarter CPI update, due April 24, will be key to shaping the RBA’s views."

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Apr 2024, 06:21 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App