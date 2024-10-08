Australian consumer sentiment jumps in October as rate concerns ease

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/CONSUMERSENTIMENT:Australian consumer sentiment jumps in October as rate concerns ease

Reuters
Published8 Oct 2024, 05:01 AM IST
Australian consumer sentiment jumps in October as rate concerns ease
Australian consumer sentiment jumps in October as rate concerns ease

SYDNEY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Australian consumer sentiment jumped to a two-and-a-half-year high in October as consumer expectations for interest rates fell sharply and cost-of-living pressures continued to moderate, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute index of consumer sentiment rose 6.2% in October from September though the index reading of 89.8 showed pessimists still far outnumbered optimists.

"While pessimism still dominates, the October consumer sentiment read is the best since the RBA interest rate tightening phase began two and a half years ago," Westpac Senior Economist Matthew Hassan said in a statement.

"Expectations have been buoyed by interest rate cuts abroad and more promising signs that inflation is moderating locally. Consumers are no longer fearful that the RBA could take interest rates higher."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left its interest rates unchanged at 4.35% last month and softened its hawkish stance slightly by saying a rate hike was not discussed. Rates have been on hold since November last year.

Headline inflation slowed to 2.7% in August, back in the central bank's target band of 2-3%, in part due to the government's electricity rebates. But the RBA has said the monthly measure is volatile and it would look through the temporary impact.

The survey's measure of family finances compared to a year ago rose 2.8% in October, while finances for the next 12 months also ticked up by the same figure.

The index measuring the economic outlook for the next 12 months jumped 14.3%, while the outlook for the next five years rose 8.0% as easing rate rise fears lifted expectations.

The "time to buy a major household item" rose 3% in October, though that was well below its long-run average of 124.2. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Renju Jose; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 05:01 AM IST
Business NewsNewsAustralian consumer sentiment jumps in October as rate concerns ease

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.