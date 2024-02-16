Australian envoy says ties with India at historic high
New Delhi: Australia’s new High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, said bilateral relations are at an all-time high and he will seek to bolster defence cooperation or “interchangeability" between the two nations. Green’s personal ambition will be facilitating integration of Indian military’s elements with Australia’s armed forces, and allowing Indian armed forces personnel in Australia’s joint headquarters. In an interview, he said Canberra is keen on an early completion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement. Green also shared his views on the challenges faced by India and Australia in dealing with China. Edited excerpts: