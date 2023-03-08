After arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit on 8 March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid his respect to the ‘father of the nation’. Albanese landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad and headed straight to the Ashram, which is a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the evening, the Australian PM will attend a Holi programme at Raj Bhavan. As per details, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Ahmedabad at around 8 pm on Wednesday.

According to the officials, the both the Prime Ministers will be at the toss for the fourth and final Test for the ongoing series between India and Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday.

A true privilege to pay homage to Gandhi's legacy at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/1yglPVq6LA — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) March 8, 2023

In a radio interview with NOVA 93.7 Perth ahead of his ongoing visit to India, Albanese confirmed to the hosts, Nat Locke and Shaun Mcmanus, that he and PM Modi will be at the toss for the Ahmedabad Test.

"There is a lot of pressure on because myself and Prime Minister Modi are tossing the coin," read a transcript of Albanese's radio interview on the PM's official website.

Ahead of the final Test, banners of Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart have gone up at the Narendra Modi stadium.

Currently, India is leading the series 2-1, but the hosts need to secure an outright victory in the final Test to qualify for the final of the ICC World Test Championship.

As per the official details, Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.

