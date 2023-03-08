Australian PM Anthony Albanese arrive in India, to be at toss for Ind-Aus 4th Test with Narendra Modi1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 07:55 PM IST
- PM Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart will hold the Annual Summit to discuss areas of cooperation under the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, besides regional and global issues of mutual interest.
After arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit on 8 March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid his respect to the ‘father of the nation’. Albanese landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad and headed straight to the Ashram, which is a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.
