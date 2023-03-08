After arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit on 8 March, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese visited the Sabarmati Ashram and paid his respect to the ‘father of the nation’. Albanese landed at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad and headed straight to the Ashram, which is a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi.

