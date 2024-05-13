Australia’s Budget Will Boost Critical Minerals, Treasurer Says
Australia’s budget will feature a bigger boost for the nation’s critical minerals industry, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said, describing the lucrative market as a “golden opportunity” just days ahead of releasing his annual fiscal blueprint.
