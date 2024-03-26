Australia’s Consumer Sentiment Drops as Rate-Cut Prospects Dim
(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s consumer confidence fell in March as households remain concerned about their finances and the near-term prospects for the economy, with little sign interest rates are about to begin coming down.
