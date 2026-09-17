Australia’s new visa restrictions will ban most students from bringing family: What it means for Indians

Australia has announced new restrictions that will prevent most international students from bringing their partners or children, as part of a major overhaul of temporary visa rules affecting students from several countries.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke unveiled the measures on September 17 as the Australian government moved to tighten temporary migration rules and bring net overseas migration down to 225,000 in the next financial year, according to ABC News.

There will be limited exceptions to the restriction. Students from Pacific and ASEAN countries will retain some access to family visas under the new arrangements, while certain students, including those undertaking PhD programmes, will also be able to bring family members.

Meanwhile, India is not among the countries identified for the special regional exemption.

The Australian government has framed the changes as part of a broader effort to control migration and prevent the visa system from being misused.

Why is Australia changing its student visa rules? The measures form part of a wider migration crackdown aimed at reducing Australia's net overseas migration level.

The government has said housing pressures are one reason it now regards its net overseas migration forecasts as targets that need to be met.

The government is also seeking to tackle what it calls "visa hopping", where people move between temporary visas or courses in order to remain in Australia.

The government's move comes amid an increasingly intense political debate over immigration.

The hard-right One Nation party has proposed cutting temporary migration by 750,000 over three years, while the opposition Coalition is also developing proposals for lower migration levels.

What does this mean for Indian students? Students planning postgraduate or other higher-education programmes will therefore need to check whether their course falls within an exemption before making visa and relocation plans.

PhD candidates are among those who will continue to have access to family arrangements under the announced changes.

The reforms do not mean that every Indian student already in Australia will automatically have their family's visas cancelled. The government has said that existing families in Australia will not be separated under the announced changes.

The changes also mean international students seeking to transfer courses will face tighter restrictions.

Students would generally need to apply for a new visa to change courses, while those completing one course could only move into a higher-level course.

The reforms also include tighter action against visa overstayers, changes to working-holiday visas, and a new “No Further Stay” condition for future visitor visas.

Indians are Australia's largest overseas-born population According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, people born in India numbered 971,020 as of June 2025, making them Australia's largest overseas-born population for the first time on record. India-born residents accounted for about 3.5% of Australia's total population in 2025.