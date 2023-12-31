'Authentic' is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year: Tracing top searched words in 2023
Peter Sokolowski, the editor at Merriam-Webster, revealed the word of the year for 2023 as ‘authentic’ He also shared other top searched words. Check out the list here.
Merriam-Webster word of the year for 2023 is “authentic", said Peter Sokolowski, a lexicographer at Merriam Webster. In an interview with the Associated Press, he also revealed other most searched words for the year 2023. “Authentic" follows 2022’s choice of “gaslighting." And 2023 marks Merriam-Webster’s 20th anniversary choosing a top word, the report said.