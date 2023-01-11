Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 gets a new colour variant

BYD Atto 3 competes with the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid in the country. Some of the features available on the electric SUV are panoramic sunroof, climate control, a one-touch electric opening/closing tailgate and an ADAS suite. For safety, the SUV comes with seven airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera and six radars for the ADAS system.