Auto Expo 2023: BYD Atto 3 gets a new colour variant

- BYD Atto 3 forest green colour edition is priced at ₹34.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The company says that there will be 1,200 units of the special edition in the country.
Warren Buffet-backed BYD today revealed a new colour scheme for its Atto 3 EV in India. The special edition of BYD Atto 3 comes in an exclusive Forest Green colour. The electric SUV was launched in India in October last year.
BYD Atto 3 is equipped with a 60.48kWh battery pack. It is said to have a tested range of 251km. The electric SUV is claimed to jump from 0 to 100kmph in 7.3-seconds. The electric vehicle has a 12.8-inch infotainment screen and offers support for both Apple Carplay and Android Auto.
BYD Atto 3 competes with the likes of Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV400, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hybrid in the country. Some of the features available on the electric SUV are panoramic sunroof, climate control, a one-touch electric opening/closing tailgate and an ADAS suite. For safety, the SUV comes with seven airbags, ABS, ESP, hill-hold assist, a 360-degree camera and six radars for the ADAS system.
At the ongoing Auto Expo 2023, the Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer also showcased BYD Seal sedan for the first time in India. The car measures 4,800mm long, 1,875mm wide, and 1,460mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,920mm.
The BYD Seal is based on the company’s own EV platform – e-Platform 3.0. It is claimed to sport first 8-in-1 high-efficiency electric powertrain. BYD Seal sedan adapts its design from the Ocean X concept and has the company’s ‘ocean aesthetics’ design language.
In the global markets, the sedan car comes in two battery pack options. These include a 61.4kWh unit with a driving range of 550km. The one with 82.5kWh battery pack is claimed to have a range of 700km. The car is claimed to jump from 0 to 100km/hr in just 3.8 seconds.
