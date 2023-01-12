Auto Expo 2023: Matter unveils its EXE and UT concept EV vehicles

Matter has unveiled its series of new-generation electric vehicles and concepts at Auto Expo 2023. The manufacturer has showcased EVs such as UT and EXE at the event. The EXE belongs to the executive segment whereas the UT has been developed for the new utility on the go segment. Moreover, the company has also showcased its HomeDock Inverter and Swap.Me.

The Matter Concept EXE gets the swap technology and a manual gearbox which will provide full control of the power delivery. The manufacturer calls it a cost-effective motorbike which will push the boundaries of the two-wheeler EV segment further. Meanwhile, the Concept UT electric vehicle has been created keeping in mind the service provider section which delivers food and other services to consumers.

The HomeDock Inverter is a smart home dock which can be utilised for both mobility and domestic energy storage apps. The company shared that the lithium ion battery solution will be built on the principles of battery swapping technology to power a two-wheeler and home inverter interchangeably. Matter will also develop its own battery-swapping ecosystem which will cater to two and three-wheelers.

Meanwhile, MG India unveiled its first fuel-cell car in India today. On the second day of Auto Expo 2023, the British car manufacturer showcased MG Euniq 7 - a multi purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by hydrogen fuel cell technology. The Prome P390 PEM fuel cell system built into the EUNIQ 7 is claimed to have a range of up to 650 km. As per the company, H2O (water) is the only byproduct as emission.

In terms of looks, the Euniq 7 MPV has a design identical to the MG Gloster. It has a large, imposing grille with sleek LED headlamps at the front. The vehicle, showcased at auto expo 2023 features a dual-tone paint finish with blue and white in the lower and upper half of the MPV.

The vehicle has sliding doors with a flat profile. Coming to the rear, the tail lamp is integrated into the rear tailgate.

At the auto expo event, MG India announced that MG Euniq 7 can withstand 824 degree temperature. Powertrain on the MP has an electrochemical power generation device, a hydrogen storage device and an electric drive system. The vehicle is said to deliver a power output of 150kW, approximately 200bhp.