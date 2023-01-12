Auto Expo 2023: Matter unveils its EXE and UT concept EV vehicles

Auto Expo 2023: Matter unveils its EXE and UT concept EV vehicles2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM IST
- The Matter Concept EXE gets the swap technology and a manual gearbox which will provide full control of the power delivery. The manufacturer calls it a cost-effective motorbike which will push the boundaries of the two-wheeler EV segment further. Meanwhile, the Concept UT electric vehicle has been created keeping in mind the service provider section which delivers food and other services to consumers.