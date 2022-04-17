Auto, taxi and mini bus drivers will be on strike tomorrow to protest against the rising CNG prices in the national capital. Various unions have called for this strike tomorrow. The commuters will have to face problem as the services of auto, taxis and mini buses will not be available on April 18, Monday.

The operators are raising the issue to increase passenger fares in Delhi as CNG prices have been going up continuously. This will be a one-day strike.

According to PTI, most unions said they will be on one-day strike, the Sarvodaya Driver Association Delhi, which has members who drive for cab aggregators, said it will go an "indefinite" strike from Monday.

Delhi government has announced a committee to consider fare revision in a time-bound manner.

General Secretary of the Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, Rajendra Soni, said the "unprecedented" hike in rates of CNG has taken a toll auto and cab drivers.

"We know that the Delhi government is forming some committee but we need solutions to our problems which is not in sight. We are demanding that the government (Centre and Delhi) provide ₹35 per kg subsidy on CNG prices," he said.

There are over 90,000 autos and more than 80,000 registered taxis complementing the public transport system in the city.

General Secretary of STA Operators Ekta Manch, Shyamlal Gola, said that RTV buses, numbering around 10,000, will also be off road in support of the demands to revise fares and bring down CNG prices.

*with inputs from PTI