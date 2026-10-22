Wanted: Local dummies to replace imports in auto crash tests

Different dummies

Auto sector experts say that there is a difference between dummies used in crash testing and those used in ADAS testing. “Dummies used in ADAS testing are made to enter the test track akin to pedestrians on the road to test the spacial awareness and response of the ADAS in the vehicle. These also include dummies of animals and typical vehicles on Indian roads e.g. rickshaws, all of which are used to tune the ADAS system," said Ashim Sharma, Senior Partner and Business Unit Head at Nomura Research Institute (NRI) Consulting and Solutions, India. "Crash test dummies, however, are placed inside a vehicle, which is then crashed to check safety of those inside the vehicle. Crash tests require more resources and can only be performed after lots of preparation. ADAS testing using dummies, however, can be done with fewer resources and multiple times in a day.”