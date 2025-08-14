Autopay chaos near as thousands of @paytm handles to go on the blink
Shayan Ghosh , Anshika Kayastha 4 min read 14 Aug 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
What happens when you have set autopay mandates on a UPI handle that flames out on 31 August? Failed payments, broken subscriptions, missed premiums. That's the chaos awaiting numerous customers when September dawns.
Come 1 September, and thousands of autopay transactions for insurance premiums and Netflix subscriptions may fail, as a hard deadline to discontinue the @paytm handle for UPI payments kicks in.
