Avalanche in the French Alps claims four lives
- The glacier lies near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Sunday that an avalanche in the French Alps had claimed the lives of four people and left nine others injured.
The incident happened in the middle of the day on the Armancette glacier, located southwest of Mont Blanc, Reuters reported.
Emmanuel Coquand, spokesperson for the local authorities of Haute-Savoie, revealed that those involved in the avalanche were backcountry skiing in the mountains.
Coquand also stated that the authorities were still in the process of confirming the identities of the victims.
At an altitude of 3,500 meters, the causes of an extensive avalanche covering an area of one km by 500 meters (half a mile by 550 yards) are currently under investigation, according to a statement made by an official.
The glacier lies near the village and ski resort of Les Contamines-Montjoie.
On Twitter, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his thoughts and sympathies for the victims and their families, stating that rescue services were still conducting search operations for any additional casualties in the aftermath of the avalanche.
