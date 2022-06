Avani Lekhara has won the gold medal at the Chateauroux 2022 World Cup today. The Tokyo Paralympian has won in the R8 event- women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 with a score of 458.3. She beat Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia to won this title and gold for India.

Another 🥇 for @AvaniLekhara in #Chateauroux2022!



What a performance from the Indian superstar 🤩



She managed an impressive comeback to take the World Cup title from a very experienced Veronika Vadovicova 🇸🇰.#ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/aDE2X6Ld4P — #ShootingParaSport (@ShootingPara) June 11, 2022

Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history last year as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.

Avani Lekhara sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012.