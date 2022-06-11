Avani Lekhara wins Gold at Chateauroux 2022 World Cup

Avani Lekhara wins Gold at Chateauroux 2022 World Cup1 min read . 08:45 PM IST
Avani Lekhara has won the gold medal at the Chateauroux 2022 World Cup today. The Tokyo Paralympian has won in the R8 event- women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 with a score of 458.3. She beat Veronika Vadovicova of Slovakia to won this title and gold for India.
Shooter Avani Lekhara scripted history last year as she became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top of the podium in the R-2 women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 event in Tokyo.
Avani Lekhara sustained spinal cord injuries in a car accident in 2012.
