James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water hit the Indian cinema treaters and has collected approximately ₹38-40 crore. It means, the movie has beaten the opening day collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it still could not surpass the biggest Hollywood opener the country has ever seen, Avengers: Endgame.

On day one, Avengers: Infinity War had collected ₹31 crore, while Spider-Man: No Way Home minted ₹32 crore. Avengers: Endgame stood tall above them all with ₹53 crore opening. As per details, Avatar, part 1, is still the biggest film in the world with a total box office collection of $2.9 billion.

ALSO READ: Avatar: The Way of Water Movie Review: James Cameron’s magnum opus gets critics’ thumbs-up

Avatar: The Way of Water managed to receive great reviews from critics just like its predecessor. Though the movie is expected to do well in coming days, currently the price for a normal IMAX seat is also shooting up to ₹2500.

On Thursday, the movie garnered $17 million from preview ticket sales. Also, film generated an additional $50.4 million in international markets in its first two days, Disney said in a statement Friday.

By Sunday, the movie is expected to take in between $145 million and $179 million in US and Canadian theaters and hundreds of millions more globally, according to forecaster Boxoffice Pro.

The film will be among the widest releases in Disney history, debuting on over 12,000 screens in the US and Canada and 40,000 internationally. With this, it is expected that Avatar: The Way of Water will be biggest movies of the year, and be a much-needed boost for cinemas still struggling to come back from the pandemic.