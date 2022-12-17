James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water mints ₹40 cr on Day 1 at box office1 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 03:15 PM IST
- On day one, Avengers: Infinity War had collected ₹31 crore, while Spider-Man: No Way Home minted ₹32 crore.
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water hit the Indian cinema treaters and has collected approximately ₹38-40 crore. It means, the movie has beaten the opening day collections of Avengers: Infinity War and Spider-Man: No Way Home. While it still could not surpass the biggest Hollywood opener the country has ever seen, Avengers: Endgame.