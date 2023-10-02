Average office rent in India's top 7 cities at ₹33- ₹166/sq ft, among lowest globally: Vestian
'The demand for office spaces in India is expected to be buoyant amid current macroeconomic uncertainty across the globe as companies are majorly focusing on optimizing operational costs,' Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said.
The average office rent in India's top seven cities is in the range of $0.4 to $2 – equivalent to ₹33 to ₹166 – a square foot per month, which is the lowest among world's leading markets, as per a report released by real estate consultancy group Vestian.
