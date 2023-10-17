Award-winning Palestinian author's event cancelled at Frankfurt Book Fair; open letter condemns move
The decision to celebrate autor Adania Shibli, and to hold panel discussions featuring her, was cancelled by literary association Litprom following the October 7 attack by Hamas fighters at locations in southern Israel.
The cancellation of an event to honour award-winning Palestinian author Adania Shibli at the Frankfurt Book Fair drew condemnation, as several eminent personalities penned an open letter to condemn the move.
