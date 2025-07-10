Axiom-4: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla likely to return to Earth on July 14, says NASA

Axiom-4: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is likely to return to Earth on July 14, as per NASA, reported PTI.

“We are working with the station program, watching the Axiom-4 progress carefully. I think we need to undock that mission and the current target to undock is July 14,” PTI quoted Steve Stitch, Manager, NASA Commercial Crew Program, as saying in a press conference.

Also Read | ISS with Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla to fly over THESE cities. Check date

Earlier, it was reported that Shubhanshu Shukla's return to earth before July 14 was unlikely as the European Space Agency (ESA) had said that its astronaut, Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland, one of Shukla’s colleagues on the Axiom-4 mission, will return to Germany after July 14.

Shukla and his fellow Axiom-4 astronauts have spent around two weeks on the orbital lab. Former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, ESA (European Space Agency) astronauts Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski of Poland, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary are part of the Axiom-4 mission.

The Axiom-4 mission was launched from the Kennedy Space Centre at Florida on June 25 and the Dragon spacecraft docked at the International Space Station on June 26 after a 28-hour journey.

'We are really excited' With the date for the return of Axiom Space's Axe-4 mission crew from the ISS to Earth nears, IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's kin expressed their excitement to welcome their son.

"We are really excited, the entire family is excited. We pray to God for him to come back soon. We pray for his safe return," ANI quoted Shambhu Dayal Shukla, the father of Shubhanshu Shukla, as saying.

"It is a matter of pride for us that he is coming back after completing the mission, we thank God for it...They will return after a date is set...Everything will be taken into consideration and then a date will be set...He is healthy and his mission is going on well," he added.