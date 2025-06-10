Axiom-4 mission: Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla a ‘very special’ passenger, says Prof RC Kapoor

As Shubhanshu Shukla prepares to become the second Indian in 41 years to travel to space, astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor said on Tuesday that the Axiom-4 mission will carry a “very special astronaut.”

Prof Kapoor also spoke about the objective of the mission, revealing that Shukla is set to carry out seven experiments at the International Space Station (ISS), reported ANI.

Mission includes astronauts from India, Poland, Hungary, and US Speaking to ANI, Prof RC Kapoor revealed that the rocket is going to carry four “very special” passengers to the ISS.

The passengers are from different nationalities. Veteran American astronaut Peggy Whitson will command the mission. Three other astronauts: one from Poland, one from Hungary, and India's Shubhanshu Shukla.

Talking about Shubanshu Shukla and the significance of the Axiom-4 mission for India, the professor said, “He is a group captain in the Air Force, and he has been trained for space travel, particularly from the Gaganyan mission point of view,” reported ANI.

Prof Kapoor claimed that this is a great opportunity for our Indian astronaut to be taken to ISS, which is a heavy table satellite moving above Earth from a height of about 400 km. “This space station has been there in place since 1998, and it is the first time that there is Indian participation,” reported ANI.

Shukla to conduct 7 of 60 scientific experiments aboard ISS The objective of the Axiom-4 mission is to conduct 60 experiments. Prof Kapoor told ANI that Shukla is going to conduct seven out of those 60 experiments.

“Shukla is going to carry seven experiments, and they are of different varieties,” Prof Kapoor told ANI.

Prof Kapoor also discussed Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma’s visit to space, saying that Sharma had stayed in space for about eight days and had conducted some experiments.

The professor told ANI, “It is an exciting moment for us, because after 41 years, if you recall, in April 1984 Squadron leader Rakesh Sharma flew aboard T-11 Rocket of the Russian Space Agency and then was taken to cell 7 space station where he stayed for close to 8 days. He went around the Earth 15 times, took some pics and conducted experiments. He was already trained for that in Russia,”

Speaking about the extensive training for astronauts, Prof Kapoor said, “In space, things are not easy. Everything has to work in perfect unison. Astronauts have to be given extensive training, which we can’t imagine because sometimes the training goes on for several years.”

“After launch, it may take 28 hours for the Axiom-4 team to reach the station… but we are hoping everything goes perfectly,” reported ANI.

Major milestone for ISRO and other countries The launch of the Axiom-4 marks a rare milestone for the astronauts from India, Poland, and Hungary, each embarking on their first-ever mission to the ISS, ANI reported.

This also marks the second government-sponsored human spaceflight in over four decades for each of these countries.

The mission is a major milestone achieved by the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) collaboration with NASA through Axiom Space.

Launch rescheduled to June 11 due to weather conditions ISRO announced on June 9 that the mission, which was scheduled to be launched on June 10, has been rescheduled to June 11 due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Details about astronauts joining the mission Joining the mission are Slawosz Uznanski of Poland, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, and Tibor Kapu of Hungary.

Uznanski will be Poland’s second astronaut since 1978, similar to Kapu, who will also be Hungary’s second since 1980.