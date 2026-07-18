Axis Bank says FCNR flows present large opportunity, share in foreign deposit flows to be higher than its organic market

Mumbai: Axis Bank expects its share in foreign currency flows through the Reserve Bank of India-backed scheme to be higher than its overall share of business. “As a franchise, we are comfortable stating that our market share will be higher than our organic market share,” chief financial officer Puneet Sharma said in the bank’s June quarter earnings call.

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As of 30 June, the bank's deposit market share was 5.1%, while its share of total sector advances was 5.7%, according to the investor presentation.

Axis Bank managing director and CEO Amitabh Chaudhry said the FCNR-B deposit scheme is drawing strong interest from non-resident Indians (NRIs), and the bank sees a ‘meaningful opportunity’ to grow its deposit base through its NRI franchise and through tie-ups with overseas banks.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the FCNR-B deposit scheme and why is it significant for Axis Bank? ⌵ The FCNR-B deposit scheme allows non-resident Indians (NRIs) to deposit foreign currency in Indian banks. It is significant for Axis Bank as it presents a meaningful opportunity to grow its deposit base and improve its liquidity, given the strong interest from NRIs. 2 How does Axis Bank plan to enhance its market share in foreign currency deposits? ⌵ Axis Bank plans to enhance its market share in foreign currency deposits through strategic tie-ups with overseas banks and by leveraging its existing NRI franchise, expecting its share of FCNR deposits to exceed its organic market share. 3 Why are non-resident Indians showing strong interest in FCNR deposits currently? ⌵ Non-resident Indians are showing strong interest in FCNR deposits due to favorable terms and conditions offered under the Reserve Bank of India's backed scheme, which provides them with attractive opportunities for earning interest in foreign currency. 4 What impact do FCNR deposits have on Axis Bank's net interest margin? ⌵ FCNR deposits are expected to improve Axis Bank's net interest margin (NIM) by increasing the overall liquidity and allowing the bank to strategically deploy this additional liquidity towards growth initiatives. 5 Should NRIs consider depositing funds in Axis Bank under the FCNR scheme before the deadline? ⌵ Yes, NRIs should consider depositing funds in Axis Bank under the FCNR scheme before the deadline of September 30, as it offers a promising opportunity to earn favorable returns in a stable currency environment.

However, the bank did not comment on the deposit flows garnered so far, saying that it expects to have a clearer picture by next quarter. The FCNR-B window is open till 30 September.

Sharma said that FCNR(B) deposits present an opportunity to focus on growth and to deploy this additional liquidity towards that growth. This liquidity and growth could subsequently provide the bank an opportunity to ‘pay down some liabilities’.

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Margins seen bottoming out “We'll see how that plays out,” he said, adding that this should help margins for banks to improve going forward. The private lender’s net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter was 3.46%, lower than 3.62% in the previous quarter and 3.80% a year ago.

“This is a cycle bottom as far as NIMs are concerned. We are hopeful that from here on, you will see the NIMs journey moving in the right direction,” Sharma added.

This was Sharma's last earnings with the bank as he is set to join HDFC Bank as the CFO-Designate from 1 September and eventually take over as CFO from December 2026. The board of Axis Bank on Saturday approved the appointment of former Bandhan Bank CFO Rajeev Mantri as Sharma's replacement, from 28 September 2026.

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Axis Bank’s cost of funds declined 35 basis points on-year and 2 bps on quarter to 5.04% in the reporting quarter, with the bank saying it is working to strengthen its deposit franchise through increased generalisation and a more stable liquidity mix

Total deposits grew 18% on year and 3% on quarter to ₹13.7 trillion as at the end of June. Current account deposits were up 6% on year, and savings account deposits were up 14%, together comprising 38% of total deposits. Term deposits grew 23% over this period.

The bank said it continues to gain market share in both advances and deposits. Total advances grew 19% on year and 2% to ₹12.6 trillion, led by 38% increase in wholesale loans, 25% in small and medium enterprise (SME) loans and 8% in retail loans.

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The strong growth in wholesale loans has been driven by sectors that are seeing ‘underlying economic tailwinds as well as strong transaction flows’, such as energy, commercial real estate, infrastructure, metals, and industrials, the bank’s management said. Demand from mid-corporates has been strong, and the bank is also seeing growth from conglomerates and non-bank lenders, especially for priority-sector loans.

Sharma said the bank will continue to grow credit at 300 bps above the industry level, which is expected to be around 12% for FY27.

While growth in retail loans has been slower, disbursals have started to improve, and the bank expects growth to pick up in the coming quarter, executive director Munish Sharda said. “We're pushing for the growth in the retail assets across all of our lines, and we're seeing healthy growth coming through now,” he said.

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About the Author Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks...Read More ✕ Anshika Kayastha Driven by a passion for news and commitment to accurate and ethical reporting, Anshika Kayastha has been covering the full spectrum of BFSI—from banks and NBFCs to fintechs, insurance, payments, regulators, personal finance and money markets for the past 13 years.



Based in Mumbai, her work at Mint spans comprehensive and insightful stories on sectoral trends, regulatory and policy shifts, corporate strategies, governance, and innovation. With a particular interest in fintech, she keeps a close watch on emerging players, disruptive business models, and the evolving regulatory landscape.



Prior to joining Mint in July 2024, Anshika honed her craft at The Hindu BusinessLine and Informist Media, to deliver incisive, well-sourced reporting on the forces shaping India's financial services. She holds a degree in media and communication from Symbiosis University.



When she's not tracking the latest RBI circular or tenaciously pursuing the next story, Anshika is most at home in the mountains of Himachal Pradesh. Warm, social, and endlessly curious, she's a self-confessed credit card enthusiast, and brings that same energy to offbeat TV series, puzzles, beach vacations, and competitive game nights.

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