Ayodha Ram Temple priest confirms distribution of 300 kgs of Tirupati laddus during pran pratishtha: ‘Unforgivable’

Tirupati laddus are embroiled in controversy after allegations of animal fats in their ghee emerged from the TDP government, supported by a lab report. Ayodhya temple's chief priest demanded strict action and an investigation into the allegations.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published21 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Tirupati laddu row: Ayodhya Ram Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das demanding an investigation, called the claims about 'animal fats in 'prasad' a mockery of Hindu faith.
Tirupati laddu row: Ayodhya Ram Temple Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das demanding an investigation, called the claims about ’animal fats in ’prasad’ a mockery of Hindu faith. (PTI)

Tirupati laddus have been in the spotlight recently after TDP government claimed that the ghee used to prepare the temple's ‘prasad’ (laddus) contained animal fats. Ayodhya temple's priest on Friday alleged that 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple was distributed at the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Confirming the latest development about Tirupati laddus, the chief priest of Ayodhya temple Acharya Satyendra Das said that 300 kgs of Tirupati laddus were distributed to the devotees earlier in January this year during the consecration ceremony or pran pratishtha of the Ram Temple, reported PTI.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu controversy: AR Dairy, Amul, Karnataka’s Nandini under scanner

The issue gained prominence after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu first raised the Tirupati laddu adulteration issue during an NDA legislature party meeting in Amaravati on Wednesday, September 18. He claimed that “animal fat” and substandard ingredients were used to make the famous Tirupati laddu during the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The TDP supported these allegations about animal fats with a Gujarat-based livestock laboratory report that confirmed the presence of "beef tallow", "lard" (related to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee.

Also Read | CM Naidu ‘using god for political gains’: Jagan Reddy on Tirupati laddu row

Outraged over the Tirupati laddu scandal, Acharya Satyendra Das said, “If animal fat was mixed in the 'prasad', it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against people involved in it,” reported PTI.

Also Read | Tirupati laddu row: Health Minister Nadda seeks full report, says ‘action will…’

Expressing resentment, the chief priest raised a call for probe into the allegation from an investigative agency. On Friday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent government trust that manages the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple, asserted the presence of 'lard' (pig fat) and other impurities in the ghee while referring to a lab report.

"Vaishnav saints and devotees do not even use garlic and onions. In such a context, the use of fat in the offerings is very unfortunate. It is a mockery of the Hindu faith. A major agency should investigate this and those found guilty should face action," PTI quoted the chief priest as saying.

(With agency inputs)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 12:37 PM IST
Business NewsNewsAyodha Ram Temple priest confirms distribution of 300 kgs of Tirupati laddus during pran pratishtha: ‘Unforgivable’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.