Ayodhya: CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'
- Ayodhya Ram temple: Yogi Adityanath participated in a 'Shila Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'. “The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today," CM Adityanath said in a statement.
Yogi Adityanath participated in a 'Shila Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum, and inaugurated Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple, at the site.
Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the saints and Mahants of 90 maths and temples associated with the Ram Mandir movement were also present at the ceremony.
"Works on the superstructure begins today. We have a 3-stage time frame (for completion of works)- Garbhagriha by 2023, temple construction by 2024-end and main constructions at the temple complex by 2025," Bripendra Misra, Chairman of Ram Temple construction committee said.
According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.
On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya and since then the construction work has been proceeding at a fast pace.
The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla.
