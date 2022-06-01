Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Ayodhya and laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'. “The construction work of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was started by PM Modi almost 2 years ago. The work is successfully proceeding and we are fortunate that the ritual of keeping the stones in the Garbhagriha has been initiated today," CM Adityanath said in a statement.

