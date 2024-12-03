The Ram Mandir temple trust shared that multiple shrines are nearing completion, with the main tower in its final stages. A ceremony for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol is set for January 22.

An aerial view of Ayodhya's temple shows the main' Shikhar’ of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple towering over several domes surrounding it. With a few days left until the Ram Mandir's first anniversary on January 22, the temple committee trust recently shared pictures of other shrines being built in the temple complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ramjanmbhoomi Temple trust has prepared a plan to celebrate the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'.

As per the Trust, the other shrines being developed are the Surya Mandir, Ganesh Mandir, Shiva Mandir, Durga Mandir, Annapurna Mandir and Hanuman Mandir. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ram Mandir latest pictures

The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’s shikhar is also reaching completion

The ‘Shikhar’ or the tower of the Ram Mandir, which is a characteristic architectural feature of any Hindu temple, is also in its final stages of completion.

“The progress of the construction has become increasingly evident," stated the temple trust, while sharing a picture of the same. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shrines in Ram Mandir nearing completion

Most of the shrines within Ram mandir temple complex are nearing completion

The Ram Mandir temple committee trust also stated that most of the shrines of the several Hindu gods and goddesses were near completion, while others would be completed soon.

Figurines ready for Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Several images from the construction site also showed figurines of various Hindu mythological characters, which would be placed at various locations within the Ram Mandir Temple complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In November, the temple committee had said the construction of the temple, which was scheduled to be finished by June 2025, would be delayed till September 2025. Reportedly, the temple was facing a labour shortage.