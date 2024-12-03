Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Ayodhya news: Ram Mandir Trust shares images of shrines being built in temple complex | Check pics

Ayodhya news: Ram Mandir Trust shares images of shrines being built in temple complex | Check pics

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal

The Ram Mandir temple trust shared that multiple shrines are nearing completion, with the main tower in its final stages. A ceremony for the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol is set for January 22.

Ram Mandir Trust shares images of shrines being built in temple complex | Check pics

An aerial view of Ayodhya's temple shows the main' Shikhar’ of the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple towering over several domes surrounding it. With a few days left until the Ram Mandir's first anniversary on January 22, the temple committee trust recently shared pictures of other shrines being built in the temple complex.

The Ramjanmbhoomi Temple trust has prepared a plan to celebrate the day of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol as 'Pratishtha Dwadashi'.

As per the Trust, the other shrines being developed are the Surya Mandir, Ganesh Mandir, Shiva Mandir, Durga Mandir, Annapurna Mandir and Hanuman Mandir.

Ram Mandir latest pictures
The construction work of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir’s shikhar is also reaching completion

The ‘Shikhar’ or the tower of the Ram Mandir, which is a characteristic architectural feature of any Hindu temple, is also in its final stages of completion.

“The progress of the construction has become increasingly evident," stated the temple trust, while sharing a picture of the same.

Shrines in Ram Mandir nearing completion
Most of the shrines within Ram mandir temple complex are nearing completion

The Ram Mandir temple committee trust also stated that most of the shrines of the several Hindu gods and goddesses were near completion, while others would be completed soon.
Figurines ready for Ram Temple, Ayodhya

Several images from the construction site also showed figurines of various Hindu mythological characters, which would be placed at various locations within the Ram Mandir Temple complex.

In November, the temple committee had said the construction of the temple, which was scheduled to be finished by June 2025, would be delayed till September 2025. Reportedly, the temple was facing a labour shortage.

Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha’ Ceremony

On January 22, PM Narendra Modi led the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which marked Lord Ram’s homecoming after 500 years in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which is said to be Ram's birthplace. The temple was inaugurated amidst grand celebrations, and the face of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) was revealed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.