Ayodhya Ram Mandir displayed in New York’s India Day Parade amid protests | Watch video

Ayodhya's Ram temple was featured in India Day Parade in New York on Sunday, August 18.

Religious songs were played as the Ram Mandir float was displayed during the parade.

The Ram Mandir's replica displayed was made of wood, and decorated with flowers. The 18-foot-long float was built in India and shipped by air cargo, news agency ANI reported.

However, few Indian American Muslims protested against the portrayal of Ram Mandir.

The India Day parade in New York city is conducted every year for the last four decades in order to mark India's Independence Day. This year marked the 42nd edition of the event.

The parade marched via Madison Avenue from East 38th Street to East 27th Street in New York city.

The parade featured over 40 floats, 50 groups and 30 bands. Celebrities including Sonakshi Sinha, Pankaj Tiwari and Member of Parliament Manoj Tiwari took part in the parade. Sonakshi Sinha was the grand marshal.

Cultural performances were also organised across the US, reported ANI.

Patriotic songs were played during the India Day Parade. People carried Indian flags and were seen playing dhols and dancing.

Ankur Vaidya, Chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations, said the parade represents the country's diversity through floats from various communities in India.

“It is a proud moment to be gathering here with members of our community. I have been volunteering here since 2008 and this year is special. It's because we're displaying a replica of the Ram Temple to march down Madison Avenue instilling the values of harmony and peace for all,” ANI reported quoting Vaidya, who is the Chairman of the Federation of Indian Associations.

“This is a march for goodwill and peace for all,” Vaidya said.