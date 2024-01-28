Ayodhya Ram Mandir gets 1.8 kg ‘silver broom’ as present | Watch video

Devotees of Ram belonging to the ‘Akhil Bharatiya Mang Samaj’ donated a silver broom weighing 1.751 kg to the Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. These devotees requested that the broom be used for cleaning the Garbha Griha, reported ANI. In the video footage, devotees can be seen leading a march with the silver broom lifted high and adorned with garlands. Also read: Top news this week: Sony-Zee deal fallout, Ram Temple consecration, Byju's losses and more Devotees gathered at Rampath for the darshan of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya, despite prevailing cold wave conditions in Uttar Pradesh. Also read: Amid huge rush of devotees, Ayodhya Ram Mandir releases aarti, darshan timings; know details As per the temple trust's new timings, the Shringaar aarti of the Ram Lalla idol will be held at 4:30 am while the Mangala prayer will be performed at 6:30 am. Thereafter, devotees are permitted to visit the temple for darshan from 7 am onwards. A footage from the site shows a large number of devotees draped in warm clothes headed to the Ram Temple to seek blessings from Lord Rama amidst high security. Cold wave fails to deter these devotees who seek darshan of Ram Lalla.

Uttar Pradesh has been grappling with dense fog conditions that are likely to continue until January 31 according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. This has led to reduced visibility in the night and morning hours. Western disturbance is expected to bring rainfall over the state from January 31 until February 2.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Gorakhpur on Saturday, January 28, for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ram Temple on January 22, as per a press release. The CM received grand welcome as youths, women, elders and children danced and waved the saffron flag with the image of Shri Ram on it to greet the 'Gorakshpeethadhishwar.'

The crowd chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Thanks Yogiji' amid the beating of drums all the while. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Shri Ram Temple on August 5, 2020 while Yogi Adityanath was serving as the state's CM.

The press release said, "At the time of the divine event of Shri Ram Lalla's appearance in 1949, Brahmlin Gorakshpeethadhishwar Mahant Digvijaynath led the movement, which was carried forward by Brahmlin Gorakshpeethadhishwar Mahant Avedyanath in the nineties. The dream and last wish of Mahant Avedyanath, who was the lifelong president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mukti Yagya, was to build the Shri Ram temple."

