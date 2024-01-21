All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on 21 January announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January due to Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

“In pursuance to DoPT O.M. No. F. No. 12/7/2023-JCA dated 18.01.2024, the Competent Authority AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has decided that AIIMS, Bhubaneswar will observe half day closing till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024, to enable its employees to participate in the celebrations of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya on 22nd January, 2024 across India, without any interruption of the essential hospital services," a statement released by AIIMs Bhubaneshwar stated.

Earlier on 21 January, AIIMS Delhi, Safdarjung Hospital, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Lady Hardinge Hospital had announced that they will remain closed on Monday.

According to a circular by Safdarjung Hospital, the registration timing of OPD services on January 22 (Monday) will be from 8 am to 10 am. “All registered patients should be attended to. Lab Services / Radiological Services will be available till 11:30 am. Pharmacy services will be running till noon," it said.

The circular also stated that all elective operation theatres will remain closed. "Department of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions on January 18 has declared a half-day closing (till 2.30 pm) on account of the Ram Lalla ‘Pran Pratishtha’ in Ayodhya for all Central Government Offices," it said. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital also said that OPD, lab services and routine services will remain closed till 2.30 pm on the day of the consecration ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A circular by the Lady Hardinge Hospital said, "The Outpatient Department of the Hospitals shall function on Monday with patient registration from 8-10 am and all registered patients should be attended to." The hospitals have clarified that critical care and emergency services will be available.

Amid the announcement of the half-day closure of hospitals, the INDIA bloc leaders have criticised the decision. Reacting to the notification, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, “Hello humans. Please don’t go into a medical emergency on 22nd , and if you do schedule it for post 2 pm since AIIMS Delhi is taking time off to welcome Maryada Purushottam Ram. Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed also reacted sharply to the decision. “It is beyond belief that the lives of patients are being put in danger, just because @narendramodi wants uninterrupted coverage of his political event," she wrote in a post on X.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!