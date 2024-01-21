Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to be closed till 2.30 pm on January 22. Details here
Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: AIIMS Bhubaneswar to observe half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January on Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Templ
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar on 21 January announced that it will observe a half-day holiday till 2:30 pm on 22nd January due to Pran Pratishtha of Ayodhya Ram Temple.
