Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE Updates: The seven day religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony began on 16 January which will continue till 21 January. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. Today, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla will be touring the premises of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Vedic scholar Acharya Shri Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid said. Earlier on Tuesday, Panchgavyaprashan was performed at Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with Panchgavya (milk, urine, dung, ghee, and curd), after worshipping Vishnu. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A political run-in has also began after top Shankaracharyas decided to not be a part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha that is scheduled to take place on 22 January. Expressing their displeasure, he said that the consecration ceremony didn't follow the rules of Sanatan Dharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Catch all LIVE Updates on Ayodhya Ram Mandir here 11.50 pm: ‘No bullets will be fired…, devotees will be given laddoos’ CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that curfew would no longer be imposed in the new Ayodhya, rather there would be 'Sankirtan' (devotional songs' rendition) in the name of Lord Shri Ram. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to CMO, bullets will never be fired here now, instead, Ram devotees will get laddoos, he added, pointing out that now no one will dare to stop Panchkosi, 14 Kosi, and 84 Kosi parikrama in Ayodhya.

11.38 PM: Modi offers prayers at Triprayar Sree Ramaswamy Temple in Thrissur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Thriprayar Shree Ramaswamy Temple in Kerala's Thrissur on Wednesday. The Prime Minister's visit to the Rama Swamy temple in Triprayar is significant at a time when the date for the highly anticipated 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is nearing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11.18 am: 7 grand Ram Temples across India to visit

Valmiki Ramayana, Kamba Ramayanam, Tusidas' Ramcharitmanas-- like the Indian literary Itihasa is not bound to one narrative, so is the Ram Mandir, which is not bound to Ayodhya and the hoopla around it. According to experts as many as three hundred versions of the the Indian epic poem, the Ramayana, are known to exist

11.07: Schools closed on January 22 in honour of Ram Temple Pran Prathishtha Ceremony {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22, has prompted several states to declare it a public holiday in honor of this significant Hindu event.

11.02 am: Sharad Pawar receives 'Pran Pratishtha' invite, says ‘darshan can be done peacefully with devotion after…’

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar turned down the invitation to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22 and said that he will visit for darshan after the event and once the construction is complete. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

11.00 am: First Air India Express flight connecting Ayodhya to Bengaluru, Kolkata

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the first Air India Express flight between Ayodhya to Bengaluru and between Ayodhya to Kolkata on Wednesday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was at Lucknow received the boarding pass for the first flight between Kolkata and Ayodhya.

10.45 am: Ex-UP Congress chief to attend Pran Pratishtha event, says ‘not a sin to be Ram Bhakt’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days after top leaders in the Congress turned down the invitation to attend the Ram Mandir event in Ayodhya, its former Uttar Pradesh party chief Nirmal Khatri said that he has accepted the invite for the January 22 event saying that being a Ram Bhakt (devotee of Lord Ram) is not a sin. "...in connection with the program of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on 22nd in Ayodhya, I will participate in this program in honour of the personal invitation of respected Champat Rai ji, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust," Khatri said in a post on 'X'.

10.40 am: Lord Ram Lalla idol to tour Temple premises today

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said in a post on 'X' quoting the statement of Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, On Wednesday, January 17, after 1:20 pm, there will be Jalayatra, Teertha Puja, Brahmin-Batuk-Kumari-Suvasini Puja, Vardhini Puja, Kalshayatra and a tour of the idol of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in the Prasad premises." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!