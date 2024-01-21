With just a day left for the Pran Prathishta ceremony in Ayodhya on 22 January, in several cities, bridges, temples, roads have been lit up to celebrate the grand opening. Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link also jumped on the bandwagon to celebrate on Saturday night with Lord Ram's image seen illuminated on the sea bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Bandra-Worli Sea Link is a cable-stayed bridge with eight lanes and a length of roughly 5.6 kilometers which links Worli in South Mumbai with Bandra in the Western Suburbs of Mumbai.

India is all set to witness the grand consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration LIVE Updates The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Friday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' while a team of priests, led by Lakshmikant Dixit, will lead the main rituals.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha: Images of newly built temple released ahead of consecration ceremony The Prime Minister has been associated with the Ram Temple movement since 1990 and played a crucial role in managing the Rath Yatra of former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has been part of BJP's main election planks since its inception in 1990.

Also Read: Ram Temple inauguration: PM Modi full itinerary for Ayodhya visit on 22 January Several states in the country have declared a public holiday or half day in honour of this significant Hindu event. The Department of Personnel and Training on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for half a day on January 22. Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has also announced that it will be closed till 2.30 pm on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Pran Pratishtha timings The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony is meticulously expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!