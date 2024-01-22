Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Carnival atmosphere prevails as pilgrims flock to witness the historic event | Pics here
PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.
The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today i.e. on 22 January. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals.
Meanwhile, more than 8,000 eminent people from different fields along with saints have been invited for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Many of these people have already reached Ayodhya Dham whule the rest will arrive by Monday morning. Apart from this, Acharyas of all the schools of Indian spirituality, religion, sect, method of worship, traditions, saints, Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwar, Shrimahant, Mahant, Naga of more than 150 traditions, as well as heads of more than 50 tribal, hilly, coastal and island traditions will be present in the ceremony.
It is for the first time in the history of India that residents of mountains, forests, coastal areas, islands etc. are participating in such a function at one place.
People from different traditions including Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Dashnam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhav, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, Many respected traditions like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmoy Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra Thakur Tradition, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari (Punjab), Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva etc. will also attend the ceremony. After the completion of the 'Pran Pratistha' in the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries will have the darshan of Ram Lalla
