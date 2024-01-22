The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place today i.e. on 22 January. The idol of Lord Ram has been placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya. The idol which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. PM Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony LIVE Updates Ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' event, carnival like atmosphere was witnessed in Ayodhya with light and laser show, devotees shouting slogans, aarti at the Sarayu Ghat among others. The Veena installed at Lata Chowk was also seen illuminated with a wonderful combination of lighting and flowers. There is no place in Ayodhya Dham which has not been illuminated with flowers or LED lighting. Besides, various highways leading to Ayodhya are also decorated with flowers and lights. Also Read: Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya: From schools- colleges, banks to govt offices, what all will remain shut on Monday? Devotees in Ayodhya were seen in large numbers despite PM Modi's appeal that people should not come on 22 January for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple. The Prime Minister asked people to light Ram Jyoti at their homes and celebrate Diwali to mark the occasion. Also Read: Ayodhya Ram mandir pran pratishtha on January 22 — When and where to watch live telecast

View Full Image Hindu devotees shout religious slogans as they perform on the banks of Sarayu river on the eve of the Hindu Lord Ram temple opening in Ayodhya, in India, January 21, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Hindu devotees watch a laser light show on the banks of Sarayu river on the eve of the Hindu Lord Ram temple opening in Ayodhya, in India, January 21, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Hindu devotees watch a light show on the eve of the Hindu Lord Ram temple opening in Ayodhya, in India, January 21, 2024. (Image: Reuters)

View Full Image Ayodhya: Priests perform 'aarti' on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, at the Saryu river ghat in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya: Sadhus participate in a procession taken out on the Ram Path on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya: People at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Laser show at 'Ram ki Paidi' Saryu ghat on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya: Sadhus participate in a procession taken out on the Ram Path on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Devotees dancing at Hanuman Garhi Temple ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya, Sunday. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya: Ram Mandir is decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo)

View Full Image Ayodhya: Ram Mandir being decorated with flowers on the eve of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

View Full Image A temple dedicated to Hindu deity Lord Ram, seen in a photograph on left, is seen decorated with flowers the day before its grand opening in Ayodhya, India, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

View Full Image Ayodhya, India January 21, 2024: An illuminated view of Main enterence of Ram Temple at Ram Path on the eve of the consecration ceremony of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Sunday, January 21, 2024.

Meanwhile, more than 8,000 eminent people from different fields along with saints have been invited for the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony. Many of these people have already reached Ayodhya Dham whule the rest will arrive by Monday morning. Apart from this, Acharyas of all the schools of Indian spirituality, religion, sect, method of worship, traditions, saints, Mahamandaleshwar, Mandaleshwar, Shrimahant, Mahant, Naga of more than 150 traditions, as well as heads of more than 50 tribal, hilly, coastal and island traditions will be present in the ceremony.

It is for the first time in the history of India that residents of mountains, forests, coastal areas, islands etc. are participating in such a function at one place.

People from different traditions including Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Dashnam Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhav, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, Many respected traditions like ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmoy Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangh, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra Thakur Tradition, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari (Punjab), Radhasoami and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva etc. will also attend the ceremony. After the completion of the 'Pran Pratistha' in the sanctum sanctorum, the dignitaries will have the darshan of Ram Lalla

