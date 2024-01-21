Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: What remains open and shut on 22 January | 5 key points to know
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: Preparations are in full swing for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The consecration ceremony will be held tomorrow. PM Modi will be performing the rituals with several known personalities in attendance.
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha: With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, preparation for the ceremony are in full swing. The anticipation among people to witness this grand ceremony has increased. The Temple Temple Trust too keeps sharing inside pictures of the Ram Mandir. The 51-inch tall idol of 'Ram Lalla' which is carved by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus. The sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place on January 22 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony is meticulously expected to occur between 12:15 and 12:45 pm